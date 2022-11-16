Mariners trio selected in WA under-19 National Championships squad

Rockingham-Mandurah trio Teague Wyllie, Corey Wasley and Jye Donald will represent Western Australia after being picked in the Under-19 side for the National Championships in South Australia.
Wyllie, who recently became WA's youngest ever Sheffield Shield centurion, will lead the side while Wasley and Donald have been rewarded for their strong form in WACA Premier Cricket.
RMDCC president Lucas Martin said the triumvirate's selection was recognition for their dedication to cricket, and also highlighted the club's success in producing talent, with all three coming through the club's ranks.
"This is reward for hard work and it's great to have seen these boys go all the way through our junior program and into seniors and higher honours," he said.
