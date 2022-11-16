Mandurah Mail

Teague Wyllie will captain side that includes Rockingham-Mandurah teammates Corey Wasley and Jye Donald

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 16 2022 - 2:38pm, first published 2:00pm
Mariners trio selected in WA under-19 National Championships squad

Rockingham-Mandurah trio Teague Wyllie, Corey Wasley and Jye Donald will represent Western Australia after being picked in the Under-19 side for the National Championships in South Australia.

