Weekend of despair then celebration for Rockingham-Mandurah

A maiden WACA Premier Cricket century from English import George Bell was not enough to get Rockingham-Mandurah over the line in their two-day clash with Wanneroo at Kingsway Regional Sporting Complex on Saturday.
Set 317 to win by Wanneroo, the Mariners gave it a good shake but in the end fell just short, losing by 17 runs, despite Bell's impressive 120 and 65 from Corey Wasley.
The pair came together with the visitors 2/24 after openers Aaron Burrage (20) and Wesley Steele (4) fell in quick succession, but the talented young duo quickly set about righting the ship and steadily rebuilt the Mariners' innings.
From a precarious position, the pair combined to add 132 for the third wicket before Wasley was removed by Deon Billington, the first of his three wickets, for 65 from an even 100 balls, including eight boundaries.
Jay Collard (12) and Damien Burrage (9) came and went before Mitchell Oliver offered some resistance and support for Bell, who brought up his first hundred on Australian soil in patient fashion off his 208th ball faced.
When Bell finally fell for 120 from 219 deliveries, with nine boundaries, the Mariners were 6/245 and still 73 runs short of the target, with Oliver and Craig Simmons the last of the recognised batters at the crease.
Unfortunately, Simmons' natural attacking instincts got the better of him and he advanced down the wicket and missed one from day one centurion Chris Sabburg to be stumped for just 5.
Ronan Hogarth added a run-a-ball 12 to support Oliver before he was run out, and when the latter was finally dismissed for 45 the Mariners were still 18 runs short with only one wicket in hand; just two balls later the game was over when Billington bowled Ashley Blake for a duck.
For the Roos, Billington (3/76) and Sabburg (3/54) did the bulk of the damage, while Caiden Eaton, Bailey Richards and Matthew Carroll each claimed a wicket apiece.
Things were far better for the Mariners on Sunday in round one of the WACA Premier T20 competition, as they defeated Mt Lawley by 50 runs, thanks again to the batting efforts of Wasley and Bell.
The Mariners won the toss at Lark Hill and decided to bat first, and despite losing Burrage early on, Wasley and Bell combined for 126 of the final total of 6/170, with Wasley contributing 70 from 47 balls and Bell 54 from 38.
Mt Lawley's chase never really got going as they fell to 2/6 early on, and although Kieran Abrams (39 from 34) and Braydon Fernandes (42 from 47) tried to salvage something, the visitors stuttered to 7/120 from their 20 overs.
Chris Webber (2/16) and Jye Donald (2/21) were the only multiple wicket takers, while Joel Marion, Steele and Chris Chellew all claimed a scalp.
Rockingham-Mandurah plays Mt Lawley again this weekend in day one of their two-day clash, and follow up on Sunday with a T20 clash at Scarborough.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.