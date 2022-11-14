Mandurah Mail

38-year-old WA man sentenced for online child abuse

Updated November 14 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 1:55pm
A 38-year-old WA man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for online child abuse related charges. Picture from files.

A 38-year-old WA man who shared videos and images of infants and children being sexually abused was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison by the District Court of Western Australia on November 11.

