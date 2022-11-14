38-year-old WA man sentenced for online child abuse

A 38-year-old WA man who shared videos and images of infants and children being sexually abused was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison by the District Court of Western Australia on November 11.
The man had earlier pleaded guilty to 14 online child abuse-related offences after being charged by the Australian Federal Police in 2021 as the result of a report from the US National Child Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.
A forensic search of the man's computer, work mobile phone and personal phone uncovered messages with another person discussing drugging and sexually abusing a young girl, as well as evidence he had exchanged child abuse material with other people via encrypted messaging apps.
AFP Detective Sergeant Ross Hinscliff said the children being abused in the videos and images were "re-victimised every time someone downloaded and shared the file".
The man pleaded guilty on March 25, 2022, to seven counts of transmitted child abuse material using a carriage service, two counts of accessed child abuse material, two counts of possessed or controlled child abuse material obtained using a carriage service and three counts of caused child abuse material to be transmitted to himself.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of two years and three months in prison before being eligible to apply for parole.
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.
If you or someone you know are impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation there are support services available at www.accce.gov.au/support.
