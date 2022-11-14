The AFP has acknowledged the work of Philippines law enforcement which led to an Australian man being sentenced to 129 years in prison for people trafficking, child abuse and sexual assault.
Already serving a life sentence in the Philippines for rape and trafficking girls, the man was sentenced on November 3 to a further 129 years in prison by the Regional Trial Court in Cagayan do Oro City.
When police originally arrested the man in February of 2015 in a small village in the south of the Philippines, they identified multiple victims, including an 18-month-old baby and a child whose body was found buried under a property rented by the Australian man.
The man and his three co-accused, including his girlfriend, entered plea bargaining agreements for a second slew of charges.
This came as a result of an international child abuse and trafficking investigation which was led by Philippines law enforcement.
The investigation was launched in 2014 after a National Police of the Netherlands (NPN) child exploitation team was alerted to a horrific video series showing a man and woman sexually abusing a toddler.
The Philippine National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) led an international investigation that included the AFP, NPN and the US Justice Department to identify and locate the couple and the victim.
AFP Senior Officer in Manila, Detective Superintendent Andrew Perkins, said the child exploitation series contained the most horrific imagery that law enforcement had ever uncovered and that law enforcement wanted to send a strong message to offenders that they wouldn't get away with their offences.
"The 129-year jail term handed to this Australian man - on top of the life sentence he is already serving - sends a strong warning to predators that you are not untouchable and you cannot stay anonymous online, no matter where in the world you try to hide," Det Supt Perkins said.
He said that while the sentence would not "give the victim survivors back their stolen childhoods", it was reassuring to know the offender would never be able to hurt another child.
The AFP revealed that child sexual exploitation continued to be an issue with "increasing prevalence" in the online space around the world.
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.
