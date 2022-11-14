Mandurah Mail

Australian man receives 129 years prison in Philippines for child abuse and people trafficking

Updated November 14 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Australian man has been sentenced to 129 years on top of a life sentence as the result of an international child abuse investigation by multiple organisations. Picture from files.

The AFP has acknowledged the work of Philippines law enforcement which led to an Australian man being sentenced to 129 years in prison for people trafficking, child abuse and sexual assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.