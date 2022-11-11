Mandurah Mail

Two-time Peel Thunder premiership player caps stunning debut AFLW season with award

By Newsroom
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Roberts taking a selfie with some fans. Picture West Coast Eagles AFLW Facebook.

Peel Thunder product Ella Roberts has been rewarded for her sensational debut AFLW season by taking out the West Coast Eagles' Best First Year Player award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.