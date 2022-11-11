Peel Thunder product Ella Roberts has been rewarded for her sensational debut AFLW season by taking out the West Coast Eagles' Best First Year Player award.
Roberts, who helped the Thunder win back-to-back WAFL Women's premierships in 2020 and 2021, also finished fifth in the Club Champion count with her 31 votes placing just 12 behind winner Emma Swanson.
The 176cm-tall forward made AFLW history in 2022 by taking the most marks of any first-year player with 35 grabs, including a Mark of the Year nomination.
The 17-year-old is also considered a frontrunner to claim the league's Rising Star award after she was nominated in round six.
Roberts was an ever present for West Coast this season, playing all 10 games after making her debut in round one against Port Adelaide.
