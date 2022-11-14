Mandurah Mail

Dynamic Peel motor racing duo set to shake up scene

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Hiles and Morgan Ward are partners both on the road and off, starting a dynamic motor racing duo. Picture from Wrex Racing Facebook.

When Morgan Ward met her partner Tim Hiles back in 2015, she didn't even have her drivers license.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.