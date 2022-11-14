Dynamic Peel motor racing duo set to shake up scene

When Morgan Ward met her partner Tim Hiles back in 2015, she didn't even have her drivers license.
Seven years on, the Peel pair are a gravel and tarmac motor racing duo, making waves across the WA racing scene.
At 23 and 25, Morgan and Tim have just finished their first full year of the WA Rally Championships which took them over gravel and through forest terrain, where they managed to finish sixth overall.
Their rally team, Wrex Racing, has accrued a lot of interest on social media over the past few years, with Morgan being an avid poster with hopes to draw people into the motor racing world through pictures and videos.
With three rally cars, two tarmac cars and one gravel rally car (all Subaru), Morgan said their four years in racing so far had been full of highlights.
In the second last round of the Safari Rally, Morgan and Tim scored a third overall, which prompted Morgan to reflect on their humble beginnings.
"When I started I had absolutely zero experience or exposure to motor sports and had only had my license for a short amount of time," Morgan told the Mail.
She said Tim had started out with dirt go-karts, which allowed him to "dip his toe" into the world of racing.
"Tim's favourite car ever was a 2002 Subaru STI, and he was in some forums on Facebook for Subaru owners and got talking to a guy, now friend, in the group named Jacob.
"He mentioned the WRX Club of WA, which does a lot of entry level club events - all you need to do is bring a road registered car, it doesn't have to be anything fancy, and a helmet."
After six months of Tim racing, Morgan decided to step out from the sidelines and throw her own hat in the ring.
"I was like - stuff it, I'm going to give it a go."
Morgan and Tim ended up getting two cars specifically developed for racing with a roll cage and racing-specific seats.
"Then it just, kind of, spiralled out of control. We have seven Subarus now," she said.
While Tim had always been a car person, Morgan said she had grown up the complete opposite.
"When I was learning to drive I had massive anxiety attacks on the road with mum in the car."
Morgan said her transformation into motor racing aficionado was an unexpected one, but something she and Tim had grown to really enjoy together.
"I think for Tim it's a massive win because he doesn't get told off by the missus," she said, laughing.
"It has definitely made us closer. We do get asked a lot 'how do you not just want to kill each other in the car?', but it's really nice having someone in the car you trust on a whole other level than just being a teammate."
Morgan said this had been especially important in 2020, when the pair had rolled their car over on the gravel.
"Having someone there that you know so well they can see signs if something isn't right even when you're saying it is. It makes us really close and strong."
The pair are currently building a transporter truck which will carry cars interstate for bigger racing competitions.
Pinjarra Tyrepower and Fighter Fit Boxing Gym are two of Wrex Racing's sponsors, and have helped them to keep their cars and bodies in tiptop shape.
Morgan said they were also open to other sponsorships in the form of goods, funding or materials.
"Pinjarra Tyrepower do all our services and our wheel alignments and Danny and Kelly from Fighter Fit give us access to the gym," she said.
"For us it's not about making money but doing the best we can to get out there."
Anyone interested in sponsoring Wrex Racing can email wrex.racing@outlook.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
