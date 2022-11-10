Mandurah Mail

Information session on November 30 a chance to find out more about proposal

By Newsroom
Updated November 10 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 7:00pm
There will be a community information session in Mandurah regarding a proposal to build an offshore wind farm 5.5km off the coast between Lake Clifton and Binningup. Stock image.

A community information session regarding a proposed offshore wind farm will be held in Mandurah at the end of the month to gauge the thoughts and opinions of the local community.

