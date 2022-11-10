Police are looking for a man who is known to frequent the Mandurah and Bunbury areas who may be able to help them with investigations.
Bunbury Detectives are appealing for information to locate 29-year-old Jessie Ashworth, who is believed to be able to assist with a number of ongoing investigations including firearms offences and a serious assault in Eaton on August 8.
Mr Ashworth is described as about 180cm-tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent both the Mandurah and Bunbury areas.
The public are advised not to approach Mr Ashworth, but to contact police immediately on 131 444.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperswa.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.