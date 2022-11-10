Mandurah Mail

29-year-old Jessie Ashworth is wanted to assist with investigations into firearms and assault cases

By Newsroom
Updated November 10 2022 - 6:31pm, first published 6:21pm
Police want to speak to 29-year-old Jessie Ashworth. Picture supplied

Police are looking for a man who is known to frequent the Mandurah and Bunbury areas who may be able to help them with investigations.

