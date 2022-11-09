Mandurah Mail
Police

36-year-old Jessica Nettle was last seen with a 10-week-old baby last Friday

By Newsroom
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 3:12pm
Police hold concerns for Jessica Nettle and a baby. Picture supplied.

Concerns are held for the welfare of a 36-year-old woman and 10-week-old baby who were last seen in Mandurah.

