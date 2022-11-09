Concerns are held for the welfare of a 36-year-old woman and 10-week-old baby who were last seen in Mandurah.
Police are seeking assistance from the community to help locate Jessica Nettle, who was last seen on Friday, November 4 with the 10-week-old baby.
Anyone who sees Jessica or the baby is asked to contact police immediately on 131 444.
Information regarding her whereabouts can also be provided to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperswa.com.au.
