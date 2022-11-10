'Rehoming Esmerelda': Mandurah woman seeks new home for art project after cancer diagnosis

A Wannanup woman's dream of transforming her camel sculpture into a beautiful art piece was brought to a halt after a devastating cancer diagnosis - and she is now looking to find a new artist to love it like she does.
Mary Robertson purchased the camel, which she named Esmerelda, four weeks ago, with big plans of taking her from her Papier Mache form and transforming her into a full-strength structure which would withstand taking mosaic tiles.
"She is magnificent," Ms Robertson said.
Ms Robertson explained she had wrapped, rendered and ceramically coated the sculpture all within its weight bearing by herself.
She said she had done this to ensure that a spray of enamel paint to seal would not affect any glue used to stick on tiles.
When she received the shocking news of her diagnosis, Ms Robertson decided she would sell Esmerelda, in order to give it a new home and the chance to become another person's passion project.
"Sadly, I have just been told I have three brain tumours plus lung cancer, and have started intense radiation and chemotherapy," Ms Robertson said.
"So I am just not able to continue due to balance and motor skill issues."
She said Esmerelda was fixed onto a sturdy trolley, making it easy to push around and that it would make the perfect piece for any budding artist.
"This [the trolley] will need painting, but that's an easy fix."
Ms Robertson said she was looking to sell the sculpture for around $1000, to cover the cost she had invested so far into her project, but that offers would be considered.
Due to Ms Robertson's condition, she said she would be unable to transport the sculpture herself.
Prospective buyers would also need a trailer to collect the sculpture from Ms Robertson's home in Wannanup.
Anyone who is interested in buying Esmerelda is asked to call 0451 025 658.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
