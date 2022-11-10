Mandurah Mail

'Rehoming Esmerelda': Mandurah woman seeks new home for art project after cancer diagnosis

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated November 10 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
Wannanup resident Mary Robertson is looking for a new home for her beloved camel statue, Esmerelda. Picture supplied.

A Wannanup woman's dream of transforming her camel sculpture into a beautiful art piece was brought to a halt after a devastating cancer diagnosis - and she is now looking to find a new artist to love it like she does.

