Motorcycle hit and run in Warnbro leaves elderly man injured

Updated November 7 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 4:11pm
Police are asking for information or dashcam footage regarding a hit and run incident last week. Picture supplied.

Police are seeking information regarding a hit and run crash in Warnbro, which left a 78-year-old man with serious injuries.

