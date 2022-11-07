Police are seeking information regarding a hit and run crash in Warnbro, which left a 78-year-old man with serious injuries.
About 3.20pm on November 3, the man was walking his dog along Currie Street near the intersection of Evans Street.
As he was about to step onto the kerb a motorcycle travelling south on Currie Street struck the man, injuring his lower left leg.
The rider of the motorcycle did not stop and was last seen speeding along Currie Street.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to Investigators here.
Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw a motorcycle travelling on Currie Street prior to the crash, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperswa.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.