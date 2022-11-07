Mandurah Mail

Remembrance Day: Alistair Dowsett reflects on Navy career

Updated November 7 2022 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alistair Dowsett joined the Navy when he was just 17 years old. His extensive 30 year career in service will be remembered and reflected upon on Remembrance Day this week. Picture supplied.

More than a century since the end of the First World War, Mercy Place Mandurah residents and staff will remember those who were lost in the line of duty, ahead of Remembrance Day on Friday, November 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.