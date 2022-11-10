Idol alum Damien Leith returns to Mandurah with Roy Orbison tribute show

It has been more than 15 years since Damien Leith was crowned winner of Australian Idol.
Since then, he has packed out international tours, released ten albums - and now, he is returning to WA to perform a Roy Orbison tribute show at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
The show ties right back to his Idol roots, with Damien's performance of Roy Orbison's Crying one of the crowing moments of his series.
Damien said he'd received the ultimate tick of approval for his performance.... from Roy Orbison's late wife.
"As a result of my performance in Australian Idol I was introduced to his wife, Barbara, and three years later she asked me to do an album of his songs to celebrate his birthday," he said.
"These little steps led to what I'm doing now. I became a massive fan - I realised the music really suited my voice and I enjoyed singing it."
Having the opportunity to tour a show again post-COVID-lockdowns was something Damien said meant a lot to him, having been impacted by the halted arts industry.
"Throughout the pandemic it was tough for me as it was everyone else - I lost about 50 shows...," he said.
"Luckily for me I do breakfast radio as well and still had a lot to keep myself occupied with - I was doing that and doing a lot of weekly online performances and catchups...
"Thankfully we're back on the road, things have finally picked up again and I'm excited to be out there."
Roy - A Tribute to Roy Orbison With Strings combines Damien's smooth vocals with Roy Orbison's greatest hits, backed up by a string quarter with fresh arrangements.
"I don't impersonate him or try to be him or anything - it's like the album I did, it's a celebration of a great artist," Damien said.
He said if he was to describe the show in three words, they would be "anthemic, uplifting and entertaining", and that audiences would be treated to a fun show with a few jokes cracked along the way.
"People will not just be going and listening to songs - we are going to give people a show, it's an escape."
Damien said he had been looking forward to returning to MANPAC, a venue he has frequented over the years.
"I'm finally going back to the performing arts centre - it's a great venue. When my kids were a bit younger, Eileen (Damien's wife) and the kids would come with me to shows and have some time to explore."
He said that while this time around the tour wouldn't allow for much of a visit, he and his family held fond memories of Mandurah.
"I love being there," he said.
Roy - A Tribute to Roy Orbison With Strings will perform at MANPAC on November 18, and tickets can be purchased via www.manpac.com.au/events/damien-leith.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
