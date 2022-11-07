Mandurah Mail

Peel father David Outhwaite remembered as a great bloke on and off field

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 2:00pm
Tributes have poured out for David Outhwaite who was killed in a tragic work accident. Picture via Pinjarra Tigers Facebook.

Tributes have flowed for a 36-year-old Peel father who was killed in a workplace accident on November 4.

