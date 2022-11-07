Tributes have flowed for a 36-year-old Peel father who was killed in a workplace accident on November 4.
David Outhwaite was working on a power pole in Nirimba, Pinjarra, when the accident occurred and he was found unresponsive by police in the early afternoon.
Mr Outhwaite was a member of the Pinjarra Tigers Football Club, and in a statement released by the club he was described as "a very much respected and loved player" who was a great bloke "both on and off field".
Comments flooded in describing Mr Outhwaite as having a "warm energy" and "welcoming smile", and many offered their support to his loved ones.
Jodi Dunlop, Mr Outhwaite's heartbroken fiance, told Nine News her partner was "sunshine in human form".
The two share a 16-month-old daughter.
Western Australia's Director of Energy Safety, Saj Abdoolakhan, extended his condolences and said there would be an investigation into the incident.
"Information and findings so far indicate the electrician was working on a private power pole on the consumer's property when this tragedy occurred," Mr Abdoolakhan said.
"It appears that the installation was still energised with live electricity at the time.
"Our investigation is focused on ascertaining what caused the accident to help prevent another similar tragedy in the future."
Building and Energy will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.