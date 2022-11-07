A 32-year-old man who twice unwittingly breached a violence restraining order against a seven-year-old child has been fined and granted a spent conviction order after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court Friday.
The man, whom the Mail won't name to protect the identity of the victim, first breached the order just one hour after being served on September 19, when he went to pick up his own child from school, where the victim also attends.
His lawyer said the man was "shocked" and didn't know the girl was at the school when he picked up his child, but drove within 4-metres of the victim to breach the order.
The second breach occurred just a few days later, on September 24, when he attended a family fun day event in Halls Head and stood just one-metre from the victim while his child waited to use a ping pong table.
The child's mother spotted him, started to record their interaction and asked him to leave, which he did.
His lawyer said on both occasions her client "intended no violence and had no intention to cause fear or harm", and said his business had already suffered because of word of mouth.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins agreed there was "no suggestion of harassment or causing fear or harm" on his part, and that he couldn't reasonably "be expected to know within an hour" of breaching the order, however added he was "now fully aware" and "should be under no illusion another breach was serious".
She fined him $800 for each offence, plus court costs of $274, and granted a spent conviction order to "safeguard" his business.
