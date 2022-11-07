Mandurah Mail

32-year-old man unwittingly breached VRO on two occasions

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:06pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man who twice unwittingly breached a violence restraining order against a seven-year-old child has been fined and granted a spent conviction order.

A 32-year-old man who twice unwittingly breached a violence restraining order against a seven-year-old child has been fined and granted a spent conviction order after appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.