East Perth man charged with possession of child abuse material

Updated November 4 2022 - 12:38pm, first published 12:14pm
Police have charged a 24-year-old man from East Perth after he allegedly imported childlike 'sex dolls'. Picture from files.

A 24-year-old man will face Perth Magistrates Court today charged with possessing child abuse material after allegedly importing childlike 'sex dolls'.

