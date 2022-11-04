A 24-year-old man will face Perth Magistrates Court today charged with possessing child abuse material after allegedly importing childlike 'sex dolls'.
The investigation into the man began in March 2022 after Australian Border Force officers inspected a package destined for an East Perth address and located items classified as objectionable child abuse material.
On March 10, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant on the man's address and seized a number of devices which allegedly contained child abuse material.
The Western Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (WA JACET) forensically examined the devices before arresting the man on October 25.
He was charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material, one count of accessing child abuse material and one count of possessing obscene material.
AFP's acting sergeant Kevin Shaw said the dolls were "far from harmless", and that research had shown people who used the dolls could become desensitised to the physical, emotional and psychological harm caused by sexual abuse of children - and may lead to escalation in child sex offending.
"The evidence is clear that the dolls are not used as a substitute for offending against real children but in fact contribute to increased offending against children, including viewing of online child abuse material and contact sexual offending," acting sgt Shaw said.
"This arrest sends a clear message that the AFP will pursue any form of child exploitation or activity that encourages or reinforces the sexual abuse of children. This includes sexual acts using items depicting children such as these dolls, which are legally classified as child exploitation material."
Anyone with information regarding people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.
If you or someone you know are impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation there are support services available at www.accce.gov.au/support.
