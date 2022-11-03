Police are investigating a Warnbro crash which caused the death of a male motorcyclist last night.
Around 9pm, a Suzuki motorcycle was being ridden south on The Avenue in Warnbro when it left the road and struck a tree.
The 26-year-old rider was taken to Rockingham General Hospital where he died a short time later.
Anyone with information regarding his crash, or who saw the Suzuki motorcycle being ridden in the time leading up to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/.../fatalcrashwarnbro021122
