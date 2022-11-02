House of the Week | Let luxury be your lifestyle

An extensively renovated modern residence, the outside entertaining areas have expansive views of a highly desirable and safe canal with no through boat traffic, which attracts a variety of marine and wildlife. Featuring landscaped gardens and lush greenery, king main bedroom, upper and lower internal and external entertaining areas, with a private 8m jetty, mooring piles, and two floating docks. The heart of the home encompasses the light, bright living area with a spacious kitchen consisting of two large islands with granite benchtops, butler's pantry, dishwasher, glass splash-backs and plenty of storage space, all illuminated by LED down lighting and under cabinet lighting.

