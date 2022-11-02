House of the Week | Let luxury be your lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 4 | CAR 2
This exceptional home is the ultimate in opulence. A statement of style with a modern flair, neutral tones and extensive canal views, rarely do you find such a fabulous combination. Set in an ideal cul-de-sac location and one of the most desirable north facing canal front positions in Mandurah, this home offers a serenity unmatched in the area. You are only a five minute drive, short walk or boat ride from the bustling Mandurah foreshore precinct.
This stunning four bedroom, four bathroom residence has an abundance of space including plenty of options for visitor parking, plus a large secure courtyard for cars, caravans, and trailers.
An extensively renovated modern residence, the outside entertaining areas have expansive views of a highly desirable and safe canal with no through boat traffic, which attracts a variety of marine and wildlife. Featuring landscaped gardens and lush greenery, king main bedroom, upper and lower internal and external entertaining areas, with a private 8m jetty, mooring piles, and two floating docks. The heart of the home encompasses the light, bright living area with a spacious kitchen consisting of two large islands with granite benchtops, butler's pantry, dishwasher, glass splash-backs and plenty of storage space, all illuminated by LED down lighting and under cabinet lighting.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.