Mandurah Mail

Cancer council promotes early detection during lung cancer awareness month

Updated November 3 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
58-year-old June Williams says she felt like she had a stitch which wouldn't go away before later being diagnosed with lung cancer. Picture supplied.

In October of last year, 58-year-old June Williams was enjoying a day at the Toodyay races when she experienced a sharp pain under her ribcage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.