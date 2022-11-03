In October of last year, 58-year-old June Williams was enjoying a day at the Toodyay races when she experienced a sharp pain under her ribcage.
A short time later she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
Ms Williams said her life was "turned upside down" when she received the diagnosis, and that she'd never expected that what felt like "just a stitch" would be far more sinister.
"It felt like a stitch that just wouldn't go away. After about three days I went to see my doctor who booked me in for a CT scan," Ms Williams said.
Having had recent gastric surgery, Ms Williams went to see her specialist who suggested a blood test in addition to her CT.
When she returned home after the test, she collapsed in pain.
"My adrenal gland had ruptured and I was flown to Fiona Stanley hospital."
It was then Ms Williams was given the diagnosis, and she immediately began chemotherapy.
"It was such a shock, I have never smoked and always taken such good care of my health," she said.
"It can happen to anyone. If you've got any back pain, please get it checked out."
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, lung cancer was the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia in 2017 and the most common cause of cancer death in 2019.
Cancer Council WA's Peel regional education officer Laura Greene said almost 100 people a month in WA were diagnosed with lung cancer.
Ms Greene said it was important to know that while the majority of lung cancer cases were caused by smoking - it could also occur in people who have never smoked.
"November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, so it is a timely reminder for people to know the symptoms of lung cancer and what to do if they notice any unusual changes to their body," Ms Greene said.
"It's important to visit your doctor, clinic nurse or Aboriginal health worker if you experience any symptoms."
Coughing up blood, having a long-standing cough that worsens or changes, repeated chest infections, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss, difficulty swallowing, loss of appetite or persistent chest or shoulder pain are also among the list of symptoms prompting a checkup.
"It doesn't mean you've got cancer; often it turns out to be something less serious, though it's critical to have the symptoms investigated early to be sure," Ms Greene said.
"The chances of successful treatment are much higher when cancer is found early."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.