Ash and Julie Ramm jumped right into the deep end when they took over Tackle World Miami, without retail experience, seven years ago.
Armed with a passion for the outdoors, a lot of life experience and a desire to create change, Ash and Julie took Tackle World Miami from strength to strength, and were recently awarded Peel Business of the Year, at the 2022 Peel Alcoa Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.
They also placed runner up in the categories of Small Business, and Community Engagement.
Community is right at the heart of their business philosophy, as well as a commitment to protecting the environment.
Over the years, Tackle World has worked with organisations such as Scouts, Fishability, and the Lion's Club.
One of their longest running partnerships has been with Coastal Waste Warriors, a volunteer-led organisation keeping Mandurah's waterways clean.
"Coastal Waste Warriors is close to our hearts and in so many ways," Ash said.
"I've been on the land and the sea all my life, really being able to observe Mother Nature.
"She can't absorb everything we throw at her, you know, we need to help out."
Their collaboration with Coastal Waste Warriors has led them to network further and created exciting leadership opportunities.
In partnership with Tangaroa Blue, Ash is the industry representative and coordinator for a new nation-wide recycling program.
"The idea is to create new plastic, which we can then create something new for the industry, preferably used indoors, so it has a second use.
"We're helping make the system work, so that it's not too hard for stores so they don't give up.
"Ensuring a smooth roll-out so it's here to stay," Ash said.
The program sees plastic waste commonly found within the fishing industry, namely rigs and reels, and recycles, reuses and re-purposes them.
Ash and Julie are always seeking ways to prevent waste entering the water.
In order to minimise accidental littering, Tackle World removes any unnecessary stickers, tags and plastic bits from their products before selling it.
They've even reached out to suppliers directly to see if products can be sent with less packaging, and many are happy to oblige.
"It's just the little one percenters that add up," Ash said.
"We have to be a part of the solution, to turn and hide is not the answer."
Ash, from Nyabing originally, visited Mandurah often in the 1980's, watching it change and grow overtime.
He said he remembers wheeling a dinghy across to Novara general store, getting a bag of lollies and being out on the water all day.
Julie was born in Corrigin, but moved to Nyabing to work as a teacher, where they met and eventually married.
Ash said that living in small rural towns taught them that community is 'everything'.
"To be able to bond, and build through the community, through our business is something that is natural to us," he said.
Their store is proudly a meeting place for all lovers of the outdoors, where the focus is on knowledge, and getting matching customers to gear that is right for them.
"We've got so many customers that have become like friends, and we look forward to seeing them.
"We really wanted to create a sense of belonging for our customers." Julie said.
When the couple took over the shop seven years ago, they refurbished the set up to be more fresh and inviting.
"We had a different vision for the business from what it was doing at the time, so to turn that around and get it operating how we wanted was quite challenging, and took a lot of time and energy." Julie said.
"It was actually about changing the culture of the store. If we could change internally, then it'll filter out to the customers and community.
"But it doesn't happen overnight," she said.
As customers of the store beforehand, and the couple said it's important to them to view the store, products and services through the customers eyes.
"When we set something up, for example, we go back to the front door and walk through and have a look at it from their perspective."
Offering services that directly benefit the customers show the passion that Ash and Julie have for their business.
"We're the only tackle shop in Australia that refills scuba bottles.
"Rod and reel repair, scuba fills, all these niche little things that don't make us much money but bring everything together.
"Our customer base doesn't have to travel to find something like that, we'll do it all here in house the best we can."
