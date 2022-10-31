Mandurah Mail

Spud of a time: Tony Galati the Musical headed to Mandurah

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
With big musical numbers and a singing and dancing potato, Tony Galati the Musical will pay homage to WA's own spud magnate. Picture supplied.

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre is calling for audiences to don their best singlets, bushy eyebrows and shorts for the upcoming season of Tony Galati the Musical.

