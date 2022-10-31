Spud of a time: Tony Galati the Musical headed to Mandurah

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre is calling for audiences to don their best singlets, bushy eyebrows and shorts for the upcoming season of Tony Galati the Musical.
Under the direction of Nicole Stinton and musical direction of Dudley Park musician Joshua Haines, a talented cast and crew will tell the story of WA's own Spudshed magnate.
The show is described as being inspired by the true story of Tony Galati, "the retailer, farmer and immigrant who won the hearts of West Australians by fighting against corporate overlords so that every family could have access to healthy vegetables".
It begins in Sicily with Tony's father Francesco, who moves to a bustling Perth in the 1960s looking for a better life for his family.
He opens a vegetable market stand, and Tony watches it get shut down by Potato Corp, which governs what is fit for sale.
This is inspired by Tony's real-life dispute with the now defunct Potato Marketing Corporation of WA in 2015.
From this point in the show, Tony's life and path is shaped, and we follow both him and the City of Perth as they grow.
With a lineup of larger-than-life musical numbers and a singing and dancing potato, Tony Galati the Musical will bring heart and comedy to the MANPAC stage.
The show will perform in Mandurah from November 8-9, and tickets can be purchased via www.manpac.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
