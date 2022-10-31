Mandurah hairdresser Stephanie Bellairs has taken the hair styling world by storm over the past few years, cementing herself and her salon, Cabello by Stephanie Bellairs, as a force to be reckoned with.
Stephanie has once again put the Peel region on the map after being named the WA/NT winner of the 2022 Australian Hair Fashion Awards.
The collection Stephanie entered into the awards, Cake, encapsulated joy and fun, inspired by "the things you learn in kindergarten".
"I wanted to do something really bright and almost childlike," Stephanie told the Mail.
"A lot of the techniques I used on the hair - we called it like 'cut and paste', it's things you learned in kindergarten like Paper Mache, beading..."
Stephanie said departing from dark and edgy mainstream looks was a bit of a gamble, but one that had paid off.
"I think when you're doing bright colours you can either do them really well or it can look slightly tacky.
"When they're done well they stand out - I was trying to push the boundaries and do something different that hasn't been seen."
Reflecting on her time in hairdressing, Stephanie said she'd had an unconventional start in the industry.
"I used to get my hair done at this salon and I would have these way out hairdos, I was only 13 or something," she said.
"One day they asked if I wanted to start working weekends."
Stephanie, who had originally planned on becoming an English teacher, accepted the challenge and never looked back.
After going on to manage a salon for a while, she decided to start up her own business.
"I opened it and it just took off I suppose, I'm very lucky - I know that sounds cliché."
Now, Stephanie is taking the time to soak in her award win, and prepare for the busy Christmas period.
As for what's next - she said to watch this space.
"I will start working on a new collection at the start of next year and talk to my business mentor about where I should go next - whether to go for this title or step into the next category.
"Let's get through Christmas first," she said, laughing.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
