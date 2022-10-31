Mandurah Mail

Stephanie Bellairs named WA/NT winner of the 2022 Australian Hair Fashion Awards

Updated October 31 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:00am
Mandurah hairdresser Stephanie Bellairs has gone from strength-to-strength over the past few years, cementing herself as a force to be reckoned with. Picture from Instagram.

Mandurah hairdresser Stephanie Bellairs has taken the hair styling world by storm over the past few years, cementing herself and her salon, Cabello by Stephanie Bellairs, as a force to be reckoned with.

