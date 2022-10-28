The historic Exchange Hotel is set for a new lease of life after the operators of the soon-to-be-refurbished Pinjarra landmark were endorsed by the Shire of Murray council at Thursday night's meeting.
Hoteliers Karl and Janine Bullers were endorsed to become the operators of the renovated heritage destination, with plans for it to reopen by the end of next year.
The couple, originally from Yorkshire in England, have a lifetime of experience in hospitality, and already co-own and manage the Old Courthouse and The National Hotel in Fremantle, both of which they helped transform from neglected sites into modern venues that protect the heritage and history.
Shire president David Bolt said the care and attention the Bullers paid to those renovation projects had captured the imagination of the council for the Exchange Hotel.
"When we saw how Karl and Janine fought to preserve the history and heritage of The National Hotel whilst also making it modern and attractive to a contemporary audience, we knew they were the right people to shepherd the Exchange Hotel in the coming years," he said.
"We have an opportunity with the Exchange Hotel to create a unique destination in Pinjarra.
"We will blend more than 150 years of history and storytelling with a modern take on dining and hospitality that will bring people to the town 7-days-a-week".
Mr Bullers said the Exchange Hotel gave the couple an incredible opportunity to create another destination hospitality venue in "one of the most beautiful regional settings on the doorstop of the metro area".
"Our experience in repurposing unloved heritage buildings into modern hospitality venues means we're confident the Exchange Hotel will be a huge draw card for visitors across the region," he said.
The much-loved Exchange Hotel closed its doors in 2008 with the shire purchasing the site in 2012.
In 2021, a shared community vision was developed for the site with a preliminary design concept report.
$6.5 million will be spent on the redevelopment of the hotel with tenders being prepared by the end of the year, and an expected opening date of Christmas 2023.
In support of the site's vision, a business case was developed estimating that the project has the potential to deliver $57.5 million of new economic output over five years into the local economy, create 67 direct, indirect and induced fulltime jobs, and see more than 38,850 new visitors to the Murray Region each year.
The venue will also be able to offer event space to host weddings, private events and farmers markets, as well as an outdoor edible garden, riverside dining and evening entertainment.
The site was first built on in 1866 when Thomas Forrester Bedingfield, the Murray District's appointed Magistrate and Medical Officer, purchased the land and constructed a residence which forms part of the hotel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.