Mandurah Mail
Business

Renovated Exchange Hotel expected to reopen by Christmas 2023

By Newsroom
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hoteliers Karl and Janine Bullers will become the operators of the renovated Exchange Hotel in Pinjarra, with plans for it to reopen by the end of next year. Picture by Shire of Murray

The historic Exchange Hotel is set for a new lease of life after the operators of the soon-to-be-refurbished Pinjarra landmark were endorsed by the Shire of Murray council at Thursday night's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.