Mandurah Mail
Court

18-year-old Jackson McLellan punched two opponents, sparking a mass brawl at Rushton Park

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:26am, first published 4:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson McLellan was sentenced in Mandurah Magistrate Court to community service after pleading guilty to two counts of assault that sparked a brawl at a football grand final in Mandurah.

The player whose violent actions sparked an all-in brawl at a Peel football grand final has escaped prison after facing sentencing at Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.