The player whose violent actions sparked an all-in brawl at a Peel football grand final has escaped prison after facing sentencing at Mandurah Magistrates court on Friday.
Jackson McLellan, 18, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm after he punched two opponents during the Peel District Football Development Council Year 11/12 junior league grand final at Rushton Park on September 11.
The court was told the Secret Harbour Dockers player ran some distance to punch one 17-year-old Halls Head player to the face, before turning to another 17-year-old opponent and punching him in the head with "such force he was knocked to the floor unconscious".
Following the incidents, players and spectators ran onto the field and a large brawl ensued; in the aftermath, the two victims were taken to hospital and treated for a concussion, bruises, blood loss and memory loss, and a concussion, a broken nose, three chipped teeth and a grazed chin, respectively.
Mr McLellan's lawyer Chris Townsend requested that Magistrate Leanne Atkins consider a fine and spent conviction rather than a period of imprisonment given his client's previous flawless behaviour.
Character references from his coach, current employer and future employer all spoke positively about a "young man who had never previously shown aggression on the ground".
"He accepts his actions were far beyond acceptable and they were completely out of character," Mr Townsend said.
Following a pre-sentencing report, Magistrate Atkins said it "beggars belief" that Mr McLellan thought he could behave in such a way as to "cause another human serious injury", calling it a "shameful act", "inexcusable, unacceptable and uncivilised".
She added she faced a "difficult sentencing process" given the serious nature of the assaults, which each carried a maximum sentence of three years in prison and $36,000 fines, and the fact Mr McLellan was young and had otherwise prior good character.
"I have to balance the fact you committed a gratuitous act of violence in full view of other people with the fact you are only 18," Magistrate Atkins said.
"I am told you are normally respectful and courteous but this was a shameful act, whether the game was boiling over or not. This isn't sport, this is plain violence... you haven't shown restraint on the field."
Magistrate Atkins said she was "satisfied" Mr McLennan wouldn't offend again and sentenced him to 80-hours community service and ordered he pay costs of $137, however she refused the request for a spent conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.