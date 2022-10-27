Mandurah Mail
Outgoing City boss receives WALGA's Distinguished Officer Award

By Stuart Horton
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
City of Mandurah chief executive Mark Newman has received a WALGA Distinguished Officer Award. Picture supplied.

Outgoing City of Mandurah chief executive Mark Newman has added another accolade to his distinguished career after being awarded for his exceptional leadership contributions in WALGA's Local Government Honours program.

