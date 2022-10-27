Outgoing City of Mandurah chief executive Mark Newman has added another accolade to his distinguished career after being awarded for his exceptional leadership contributions in WALGA's Local Government Honours program.
The awards, announced at WALGA's Local Government Convention earlier this month, recognise local government leaders for their outstanding achievements and service.
Mr Newman, whose resignation was formally acknowledged by councillors at Tuesday's council meeting, has worked in local government for about 45 years, which led him to receive the Distinguished Officer Award for his exceptional contributions to local government, and his demonstrated leadership over that span.
After more than 15 years already spent in local government roles, Mr Newman joined the city in 1993 as the director of finance, and held multiple positions before being appointed chief executive in 2003.
During close to 20 years at the helm of the city, Mr Newman has established forward-thinking leadership and guidance in developing countless events, partnerships, visionary plans, community infrastructure and projects for the betterment of the Mandurah community.
Mayor Rhys Williams said Mr Newman had built a career focused on relationships, looking to the future, and a constant drive to create thriving communities, economies and environments, both built and natural.
"Mr Newman has been pivotal in leading Mandurah - both the organisation and the community - through a period of immense growth over the past two decades," Mr Williams said.
"With his reputable leadership and ability to create meaningful relationships, he's helped to forge the path and propel Mandurah forward from its sleepy holiday town status to becoming a thriving cosmopolitan city with a bright future.
"He's continuously proven the need to reinvent and reimagine the role of local government to respond to local challenges, and has been fundamental in ensuring Mandurah has never stood still.
"Mr Newman has also proven to be a trailblazer in developing positive workplace culture. He championed a culture program which led to significant improvements in culture across the organisation, and has put measures in place to ensure this strong culture continues."
Mr Newman will leave his post as chief executive in October 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.