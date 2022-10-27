Mandurah Mail

Marvels claim win and draw in second round of newly established Mandurah league

By Newsroom
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:30am
Mandurah Water Polo Association's Thursday night league sessions include players of all abilities and take place in a shortened field with fewer players. Picture by Clare Draksimovic.

Round two of the new Mandurah Water Polo Association league saw 49 goals scored across some competitive yet evenly matched games at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre last Thursday.

