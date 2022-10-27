Round two of the new Mandurah Water Polo Association league saw 49 goals scored across some competitive yet evenly matched games at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre last Thursday.
Created with modified rules to encourage more players to take up the game, the evening's first game saw Kali Oberman score four goals for the Marvels and Vaughn Thomson reply with four goals of his own for the Blue Manna Crabs, as the teams played out a 12-12 draw.
In the night's second game, Marvels took on Mutineers, whose 14-player roster includes five women.
Oberman and Sam Thomson each scored a brace for the Marvels, while former national league player Dave outhwaite scored four as they tallied up 14 goals for the game.
Sam Broadbent kept the Mutineers in the game with four goals of his own, with Rachel Hogen-Esch adding two, but the Mutineers could only manage 11 goals in response.
The club's Thursday night league sessions include players of all abilities and take place in a shortened field with fewer players.
"Evenly matched teams make it possible for everyone to play - young and old, men and women, loads of experience and beginners - and enjoy the delights of water polo," club member Doug Shead said.
If you are interested in playing, contact Mandurah Water Polo Association on Instagram, Facebook or email mandurahwaterpolo@gmail.com.
