Girls get into the swing at Mandurah Country Club

Mandurah Country Club is seeking applicants for its 2023 Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Scholarship.
Following its successful inaugural program this year, the club wants to hear expressions of interest from girls aged 10-16 for its 2023 intake.
MCC junior coordinator Brad Law said the ideal candidates for the program were girls who were not currently members of a golf club, or had an interest in learning to play golf.
"We started the program earlier in the year, in February or March, with seven girls," he said.
"Among them, we have one girl who started with a handicap of 45, which is basically a beginner. She has now brought that down to 27, which is very impressive in such a short space of time."
The scholarship allows girls to participate in 24 weeks of training, which is broken into four blocks of six weeks during the school terms.
The girls are also free to enter weekend competitions at the club, and attend practice days during the week.
"Successful applicants participate in 24 girls only golf clinics funded by the Australian Golf Foundation and also receive a MCC Junior Girls Membership for 12 months," Law said.
To apply contact Mandurah Country Club or visit the Australian Golf Foundation website.
