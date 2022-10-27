Mandurah Mail

Golf scholarship program available for girls aged 10-16

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girls get into the swing at Mandurah Country Club

Mandurah Country Club is seeking applicants for its 2023 Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Scholarship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.