The Shire of Murray commemorated Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last Friday as part of a nationwide program to mark the late monarch's milestone occasion.
Dozens of people attended the planting of a new jacaranda tree in Pinjarra, where shire president David Bolt reflected on the bittersweet timing of the commemoration, coming just weeks after the Queen's death.
"I was just a very young boy when the Queen visited Australia for the second time, and although I never met her, like so many of us, I felt her death keenly, as if a loved member of our own family had passed away," Cr Bolt said.
The jacaranda tree, which was planted at the war memorial in Pinjarra, was chosen for its purple-blue blossom, a favourite colour of the Queen, and can grow for a fitting 70 years.
