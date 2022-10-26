House of the Week | Character and charm

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Situated in a tightly held enclave overlooking the Murray River and parkland, enjoy river views and the luxury of your own private jetty. Spend your weekends crabbing and fishing, take your boat up the river to the iconic Ravenswood Hotel or explore the canals.
This unique home has many bespoke features, including soaring cathedral ceilings and stunning leadlight windows throughout. The kitchen is an entertainer's delight with Jarrah cabinetry, granite bench tops and a large walk-in pantry with shopper's entry.
The main bedroom features a spacious ensuite and an enormous walk-in robe. There is the main bathroom and two bedrooms in the rear wing of the home, both well-sized and with built-in robes. Double sliding doors from the huge rumpus room open to the expansive undercover deck which wraps around the home to the hot-tub.
The home boasts a formal sunken lounge and a second level mezzanine. Perfect for a parent's or teenagers retreat, it has stunning river views. Built for comfort and entertaining, there are mounted televisions, two large heating/AC units for the kitchen, living areas and bedrooms.
There's an expansive 20.1 metre frontage and two driveways, a double garage, an enormous 8m x 4m workshop, gazebo and smaller shed with paved areas amongst the gardens.
