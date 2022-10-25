Police are seeking information regarding an armed robbery incident in Rockingham on Thursday, October 6.
About 2.30pm a man entered Cloud 9 Smoke Shop on Leach Crescent and confronted two staff members. The man intimated he had a weapon and demanded cash.
He left with cash.
The offender is described as male, fair skinned, about 175cm tall and of slim build. At the time of the offence he was wearing a grey hooded jumper, grey track pants with a black 'Everlast' motif on the left leg, black Mizuno shoes, black sunglasses, black gloves and a black surgical mask.
Businesses and nearby residents who have CCTV showing a person matching the description in the areaat the time can upload the vision directly to Investigators via this link.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.