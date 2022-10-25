Mandurah Mail

Douglas William McCarthy appears before Perth's Central Law Courts

Updated October 28 2022 - 2:01am, first published October 25 2022 - 2:27am
Douglas William McCarthy leaves Perth's Central Law Courts.

A Mandurah doctor accused of sexually abusing two teenage girls appeared in Perth's Central Law Courts on Tuesday seeking a police committal mention.

