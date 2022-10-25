A Mandurah doctor accused of sexually abusing two teenage girls appeared in Perth's Central Law Courts on Tuesday seeking a police committal mention.
Douglas William McCarthy is facing 19 charges relating to sexual misconduct against children, including 10 counts of sexually penetrating a child.
Mr McCarthy appeared before Magistrate Kevin Tavener, and first requested to change the residence on his bail conditions to a family member's address.
Magistrate Tavener changed the details of both his address and the police station he would report to, and confirmed he had previously surrendered his passport. Mr McCarthy's surety was re-signed and his committal mention scheduled for January 3.
