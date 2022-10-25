The Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group (PHBG) are urging landholders to take advantage of a range of strategies to reduce rabbit numbers now.
According to the PHBG, an effective integrated rabbit control program should incorporate multiple complementary methods, which may include baiting, shooting, biocontrols or harborage reduction.
Safe harborage for rabbits can be warrens, vegetation, log piles, or unused machinery.
Utilising calicivirus works best with naive populations, whereas immune rabbits that have survived the virus can be removed from local populations using additional control methods such as baiting.
Baiting feral rabbits with products like pindone is an effective way to control numbers and reduce the impact of rabbits on the environment.
PHBG said some landholders may be reluctant to use baits due to the perceived safety risks and negative impacts.
The PHBG has previously ran workshops to educate landholders about the correct use of pindone for effective rabbit control.
The presentation is available in the feral rabbit section of the PHBG website at www.phbg.org.
The workshops included a virtual presentation by Dr Linton Staples from Animal Control Technologies Australia (ACTA), developer of the pindone product, Rabbait.
Dr Staples addressed some of the myths around pindone baiting to outline safe and effective ways to use the tool for rabbit control.
"ACTA research has found that pindone is most effective when administered to rabbits in three doses about 4 to 5 days apart over a 10 to 12 day period.
"This optimises the reduction of rabbit numbers while using minimal quantities of poison.
"This reduces cost and minimises risk to non-target animals," Dr Staples said.
To support landholders with rabbit control the PHBG purchased bait stations which can be loaned free of charge in addition to the PHBG providing information, equipment services and site visits for one on one expert advice.
Landholders wanting information on the above or to register for the calicivirus release can call the PHBG Outreach Officer on 0438 741 875.
Services provided by Recognised Biosecurity Groups like the PHBG are funded through the Declared Pest Account where the State Government matches funds collected through the Declared Pest Rate.
For more information head to www.phbg.org
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.