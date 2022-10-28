Mandurah Mail

Rachael Roberts to perform Dame Shirley Bassey tribute show at MANPAC

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West End performer Rachael Roberts will treat Mandurah audiences to a tribute show to Dame Shirley Bassey. Picture supplied.

Mandurah's bustling musical theatre scene will be treated to the opportunity to watch a professional in the flesh with West End performer Rachael Roberts headed to Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.