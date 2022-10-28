Mandurah's bustling musical theatre scene will be treated to the opportunity to watch a professional in the flesh with West End performer Rachael Roberts headed to Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
Ms Roberts will be performing her show 'This Is Me!', which acts as a tribute to the career of Dame Shirley Bassey.
Bringing Peel audiences the familiar powerhouse vocals behind three of the most famous James Bond theme songs, Ms Roberts said paying homage to her favourite star's life story was "one heck of a rollercoaster ride".
"For me, she's the ultimate performer," Ms Roberts said.
"When I was a child I used to listen to her record, and my grandma was a big fan - she looked beautiful when she was on stage, and told a story with her whole body."
Ms Roberts set about making it her mission to learn exactly what it took to embody the musical icon.
"I studied her for around about four months - I watched old videos on YouTube, listened to her songs, learned her phrasing and mannerisms from the way she moved on stage to the way she spoke," she said.
Now, years later, stepping into Dame Shirley Bassey's life feels like home for Ms Roberts, who said she wanted to "transport audiences out of their normal lives and into a different world".
Ms Roberts said the story had "lots and lots of drama, sequins and feathers".
"She started out in abject poverty in Wales, and now lives in a beautiful apartment overlooking the shores of Monte Carlo," she said.
"There's a lot of humour and a little bit of tragedy - it's a fantastic story."
As for Mandurah's own many young musical theatre hopefuls, Ms Roberts said she had some advice for those wanting to enter the industry.
"It's a very dog-eat-dog industry, it can be very cruel and cut-throat, but my best advice is to not give up.
"You have to be focused and determined. Keep your humility and be nice to everyone."
'This Is Me! An International Tribute to Dame Shirley Bassey', will perform at MANPAC on November 5, and tickets can be purchased via www.manpac.com.au.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.