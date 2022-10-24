Shire of Murray residents may be able to directly elect their own shire president in the future pending a Local Government reform ward and representation review before council this Thursday.
Currently, Murray residents elect eight councillors who then select their own president, but under a bill set to be introduced to State Parliament in the new year, Minister for Local Government John Carey has recommended all Band 1 and 2 councils - of which the Shire falls under - have directly elected mayors and shire presidents.
Under the review, the Shire will also need to consider reducing the size of elected council members from eight to seven to account for the new position of president being directly elected.
The shire last reviewed its wards and representation in November 2013, when it chose to maintain the status quo of not having a ward structure.
The officer's report recommends council approves endorsing the release of a discussion paper for the purposes of seeking public input, and to open a six-week public comment period from October 28 until December 9.
The report also recommends the Shire approve a voluntary pathway to having a directly elected president, which requires it reveal its intention to the Department of Local Government Sport and Culture, prepare a "high-level plan" outlining potential changes, and pass a resolution to change the method of electing the president by February 14, 2023.
If council chooses not to follow the voluntary pathway all council member positions would likely be vacated and all councillors would be required to re-nominate for election, even if they were elected in 2021.
"By choosing the voluntary pathway, a Ward and Representation review can be completed by the statutory timeframes which then does not force a full spill of council positions," the officer's report said.
Any changes are expected to be endorsed early 2023 by the Local Government Advisory Board and implemented in time for the October 2023 ordinary elections.
An absolute majority is required for the review to pass.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.