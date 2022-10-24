Mandurah Mail

Councillors to vote on ward and representation review that could see changes to how shire president is elected

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:21am, first published 5:47am
Shire of Murray residents may be able to directly elect their own shire president in the future. Picture from files.

Shire of Murray residents may be able to directly elect their own shire president in the future pending a Local Government reform ward and representation review before council this Thursday.

