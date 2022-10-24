A 155-run stand for the third wicket saw University home by six wickets and with two balls to spare in the WA Premier Cricket clash with Rockingham-Mandurah at UWA James Oval on Saturday.
The host's choice to take the field after winning the toss paid immediate dividends, with Mariners opener Wesley Steele dismissed with the game's first delivery.
Youngsters Teague Wyllie and Corey Wasley steadied the innings after the disastrous start, the pair combining for 76 before Wasley was dismissed for a patient 38 off 66 deliveries.
Wyllie and English import George Bell kept the score ticking over before Wyllie was removed immediately after passing 50, his 51 coming from 87 balls with three fours and a six.
Bell (45) pushed on with support from keeper Damien Burrage, but when the pair fell in quick succession the Mariners were wobbling at 6/187.
Craig Simmons, in his first Premier Grade appearance of the season, made a quick 15, and Ronan Hogarth's 18 not out helped push the visitors to a competitive 8/226 from their 50 overs, which was also helped by a generous 21 sundries from the hosts.
University made a solid start to their chase, and while the Mariners would have thought they were in the game at 2/54, they couldn't have foreseen the partnership coming from Jake Egan and Charlie Stobo.
The pair combined for 155 to wrest control of the contest and by the time Simmons removed Stobo, caught by Wyllie, for 75 off 96 deliveries, University needed fewer than 20 runs to win, which they reeled off with six wickets and two balls still in the bank.
Egan finished on a fine 89 not out, which included eight fours and a six from 101 balls.
The loss sees the Mariners slip further down the Premier Cricket table to tenth, with a clash against ninth-placed Scarborough ahead this Saturday.
University also claimed the second and third grade victories, however a pair of centuries and 279-run stand from skipper Shaune Guppy (123 not out) and Chris Tormay (156) helped the fourth grade side to 4/343 and a comfortable 144-run win over their counterparts.
