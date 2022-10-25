Local author Graeme Bond is set to release another edition in the Pelican Point series, which stars Mandurah and other well-known locations.
A choir of chirping frogs from the local swamp, a pioneer time travelling hippie and a bounty hunter are among the array of characters gracing the pages of the 14th edition, named 'Spindrift and Stardust'.
Locations featured in the novel include the Quindanning Inn, Penguin Island, Newfoundland, the Dwellingup foothills and the Grand Canyon.
Time zones leap 300 years into the future, and back to 1545 and 1909 while the bulk of the plot unfolds at Mandurah in the 1970s.
Helming the lead role is the star of the series Tom Mornington and his sidekicks Salty the wisecracking parrot and Topper the seadog.
The story opens when Tom discovers a novel about himself in his mail, written by a woman he once met in 1958 at a local café when she was 9 years old, and an aspiring writer.
The novel is simply called 'Tom', and her story makes up the novel 'Spindrift and Stardust'.
The story weaves together a visionary effort to restore local landmarks such as Creaton Farm and Sutton Farm to their former glory.
The drama unfolds when a time travelling futuristic submarine is hobbled by mechanical troubles and the time travellers go ashore to blend in with the locals at Mandurah, and develop a taste for shore life.
Mr Bond said the movie script based on the new story is done and dusted and he is open to interest from talented producers.
The new title has a choice of two covers, with the artwork by the author.
Pelican Point 14: Spindrift and Stardust by Birdsong Press is out in November.
The range of books on the Peel can be seen on the Mr Bond's webpage birdsongpress.com.
