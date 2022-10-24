Getting a great sleep can be easy

ResSleep WA - Place of Dreams in Mandurah is a local West Australian owned and operated small business. Their staff are like family and customers become friends. Created from the vision to use their passion and experience in sleep health to help people find their best night sleep and the energy to live the life they dream.
They have built a team coming from a range of backgrounds to help give their patients the depth of experience and knowledge that achieves success. The Mandurah team of Karen, Rebecca and Julie is a great demonstration of this at work.
"Karen is our administration team member. She will be the smiling face that greets you. Karen joined us from the aged care and brings an understanding on how to communicate with a wide range of people," CPAP therapist Rebecca Watson said.
"Julie is one of our experienced CPAP therapists. She previously worked in sleep and respiratory in a hospital setting, supporting sleep specialists and conducting sleep studies. She has brought a clinical skill to our Mandurah team."
Rebecca, is a CPAP therapist and a qualified naturopath. "My experience being a naturopath gives me an insight into how the whole body is affected by poor sleep. It allows me to support patients with many areas that affect their sleep, not just CPAP."
Rebecca also helps patients in Mandurah with their Place of Dreams sleep coaching program. A bespoke, custom-built service to meet the unique needs of people who struggle with sleep. Being diagnosed with sleep apnea can have a wide range of impacts on your health. Affecting blood pressure, blood glucose, even your driver's licence. Using and looking after your CPAP device is crucial.
"If your CPAP device is sitting in your cupboard or under your bed collecting dust then bring it in and let our team help you," Rebecca said.
"Often there are settings changes we can make or a mask variation. Sometimes there are simple changes that make all the difference. Our experience is what you will benefit from."
ResSleep WA - Place of Dream work closely with sleep and respiratory physicians and GP's to ensure your CPAP therapy is correct. If they discover a complication with your CPAP therapy, they can communicate with your specialists or GP to help you get the best out of your medical team.
"You don't have to choose between a good nights sleep and using your CPAP device. We can help you have both."
ResSleep - Place of Dreams is on Minilya park way in Greenfields. You can also phone the team on (08) 6168 1450 or go to placeofdreams.com.au.
