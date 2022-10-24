Mandurah man carjacked at knifepoint

Police are searching for answers after a Mandurah man's car was stolen at knifepoint last Thursday.
Around 8.55pm, a 42-year-old man was driving his black Ford Falcon sedan along Park Road when another vehicle with several occupants stopped in front of him.
The vehicle reversed into the victim's car and a man exited armed with a knife and threatened him.
The victim got out of his car and both the offender and accompanying vehicle drove away.
Investigators are still searching for the stolen black 2012 Ford Falcon sedan with WA registration 1ENF449.
One of the offenders is described as approximately 180cm tall, with a tanned complexion and slight build.
Detectives urge anyone who saw the incident or has any information relating to this incident, or has dash-cam of the area, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.