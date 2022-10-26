Find the best solution to transport

Scooters can bring freedom and independence to all those who use them. However, they can bring about a different challenge - transporting them in a boot of a car.
"60 per cent of enquiries that we receive is for portable scooters that people can bring to shopping centres or family outings," director of Motobility, Nat Darbyshire said.
"The main problem is that portable scooters, while being ''lightweight'', still weigh 19kg and upwards, which is often too heavy for the user to lift and often too heavy for the carer/partner to lift."
The Quingo Flyte can be loaded and unloaded from a car using a remote control in less than 60 seconds.
This works by using a docking station, which can be installed into most hatchbacks, station wagons and four-wheel drives. This requires no tools and will leave no damage to the car.
The docking station includes a set of telescopic ramps specially designed to guide the Quingo Flyte in/out of the boot.
Unlike other portable scooters, this innovative product allows people to have the safety, comfort, and performance of a medium scooter while enjoying the convenience of a portable scooter and the manoeuvrability of a 3-wheel scooter.
Another good option is to install a SmartLifter hoist into the boot of your car.
These hoists are compatible with most cars and scooters and allow you to lift your mobility aid into the boot of your car without any effort.
Come and visit our showrooms in Mandurah or Osborne Park to demo the hoist or Quingo Flyte and discuss the best option for you.
The team at Motobiltiy care about your needs, and always endeavour to make your experience as easy and efficient as possible.
For more information give them a call on 6243 4004 or go to motobility.com.au or visit them instore at 2/17 Gordon Rd, Mandurah.
