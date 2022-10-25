A Mandurah magistrate issued a stern warning to a parent about taking the law into his own hands while sentencing a father who confronted and assaulted his son's schoolyard bullies.
The 44-year-old man was fined $2500 and ordered to pay $264.30 in costs in Mandurah Magistrates Court last Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting two 15-year-old boys.
The man was charged with assault after he was called to his son's school following a bullying incident on June 21, in which the two bullies were asked to leave the school grounds.
When he arrived, the man saw the two boys and confronted them before he grabbed one and pushed him against a chain link fence, before trying to grab the backpack from the other.
The man pled guilty to all charges and accepted he "didn't handle the situation well", and said he was disappointed in himself and his behaviour, and that he had "not set a good example" for his son.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins said while the two boys may have made "life a living hell" for his son, the man's response was "unacceptable behaviour" and he had "no right to break the law" in confronting and assaulting the bullies.
"It's not easy for your son to have suffered at the hands of these bullies but you are a grown man and you cannot attack two children," she said.
"This was not the place to be a vigilante... and just because your emotions got the better of you, you had no right to attack children, even if they bullied your son."
