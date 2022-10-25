Mandurah Mail

Mandurah magistrate says bullying no excuse for father taking law into his own hands

By Newsroom
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:03am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was fined $2500 and ordered to pay $264.30 in costs in Mandurah Magistrates Court last Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting two 15-year-old boys. Picture from files.

A Mandurah magistrate issued a stern warning to a parent about taking the law into his own hands while sentencing a father who confronted and assaulted his son's schoolyard bullies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.