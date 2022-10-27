The law firm that puts your best interests front and centre

It can be daunting creating and finalising your will.
There can be so many questions you need answers to, but Erin Smith, at Naturaliste Legal in Dunsborough, is there to help you every step of the way.
"Dealing with death, whether after the passing of a loved one, or for your own estate planning, can be challenging and may require legal assistance," Erin said.
"My focus is to provide down to earth, commonsense-based advice to legal issues during this difficult time."
Erin established her business in May 2022 after moving back to Dunsborough at the beginning of this year.
After moving from Dunsborough to Bunbury in 2014 to fulfill a role as a law graduate at Young & Young, she decided that Dunsborough was where she wanted to settle.
"It was always my intention to return to the area to raise my family. I feel a strong connection with the area and the local community," she said.
During her employment at Young & Young, she predominantly worked in the area of wills, estate planning and deceased estate administration.
Erin began Naturaliste Legal after speaking to members of her local community where it became apparent that many people did not have a current will in place, or if they did, it did not reflect their current wishes.
"Given my experience in this area of law, I felt that there was an opportunity to establish a small firm providing legal advice to the local community, so that people do not have to travel to Busselton, Margaret River or further to obtain legal assistance," Erin said.
The services Naturaliste Legal provide include wills, estate planning, deceased estate administration including Probate and Letters of Administration, contested wills and estates, Guardianship and Administration and Criminal Injuries Compensation.
Erin is presently acting for clients located all over the South West region. With the advancement of technology, she also has the ability to meet with clients electronically.
"I am dedicated to professional and personal development and strive to establish long lasting professional relationships with clients," she said.
"Being a mother with a young daughter, and having previously worked full time, I understand that it can be difficult to attend appointments during the typical 9-5 working day.
"I am willing to meet clients after hours or on weekends if needed, and I can travel to meet clients at their home or at hospital if a client is unable to travel for health or other reasons."
To make an appointment to see Erin call 0416 846 704 or go to natlegal.com.au.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
