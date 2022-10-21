Police search for three men after Rockingham assault

Detectives are investigating an assault in Rockingham which saw a man in his 20s punched in the face while handing someone bus money.
Around 10.10pm on Thursday, September 29, the victim was on Rockingham Beach Road when he was approached by three men.
The men asked the victim for bus money, and as he was handing them some cash, he was punched in the face several times.
The three men ran from the area and were later seen getting into a silver vehicle, similar to a Hyundai Elantra.
Police would like to speak to the men pictured, who they believe may be able to assist them with this investigation.
Anyone with information relating to this incident, or who can identify the persons pictured, or has dash-cam vision of the Rockingham Foreshore between 9.45pm and 10.40pm, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
