Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a man known to frequent Mandurah, who may be able to assist with a number of ongoing investigations.
50-year-old Joseph Ryder is described as approximately 174cm tall, with a slim build, curly black hair and brown eyes.
He is also known to frequent the Fremantle and Mirrabooka areas.
Anyone who sees Mr Ryder is advised not to approach him, but to report any sightings to police immediately on 131 444.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
