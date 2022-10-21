Mandurah Mail

Police seek whereabouts of 50-year-old Joseph Ryder

Updated October 21 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:18am
Police believe Joseph Ryder may be able to assist them with a number of ongoing investigations. Picture by WA Police.

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a man known to frequent Mandurah, who may be able to assist with a number of ongoing investigations.

