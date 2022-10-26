Bowls-4-Life all set to roll into action

Mandurah Bowling and Recreation Club is offering senior Australians the opportunity to participate in a special half day lawn bowls program. Bowls-4-Life is designed to encourage participation from seniors, providing them with the opportunity to make new friends and enjoy a sport in a social environment.
"The Bowls-4-Life program will give all participants a simple and fun way into the great game of lawn bowls," Mandurah Bowling and Recreation Club marketing manager, Neil Richardson said.
"It will be a great way to interact and enjoy the company of other like-minded people, and also helps to reduce that social isolation."
This program is offered to seniors who live in and around the Mandurah and Peel Region.
It will be a short introduction to lawn bowls with targeted and light exercise conducted by a 4 Life exercise physiologist. The program will include instruction by club volunteers followed by a more simplified version of lawn bowls based on the Jack Attack method.
"The traditional game of lawn bowls has been modified and adapted into a shorter game to provide a more fun and socially interactive game, for this program," Neil said.
"The program is designed as a simple introduction to the game of lawn bowls, and we hope you will continue to play after participating in this short program.
"Come along and try our Bowls-4-Life lawn bowls program. It's simple to learn and you're guaranteed to have some fun and make new friends."
It will be run in the fully enclosed all-weather bowling green, so the weather will not affect the program. The program is sponsored by Bowls WA under the Clubs Grants Program and is run as part of Seniors Week during the MBRC's open day, supported by COTA.
"Our club's partnership with them in this initiative helps to build stronger, healthier, happier and safer communities. The program is free and refreshments will be provided. All registered participants will be provided a light lunch," Neil said.
Bowls-4-Life will commence at Mandurah Bowling and Recreation Club, located at 89 Allnutt Street, Mandurah on Friday, November 11. They are centrally located in Mandurah and within walking distance from the Railway Station.
To register call 9535 1438, email info@mbrc.com.au or go to mbrc.clubs.bowlslink.com.au for more information.
