Bowls-4-Life all set to roll into action

October 26 2022 - 11:43pm
Mandurah Bowling and Recreation Club are all set for their Bowl-4-Life program. Picture supplied.

Mandurah Bowling and Recreation Club is offering senior Australians the opportunity to participate in a special half day lawn bowls program. Bowls-4-Life is designed to encourage participation from seniors, providing them with the opportunity to make new friends and enjoy a sport in a social environment.

