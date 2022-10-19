House of the Week | Magical home in Madora

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Settle in - you are home! This family home has been cleverly designed to make the most of this wonderful beachside location and favours a large family. It has everything you could hope for, and more.
The kitchen will tick all the boxes for the chef of the family, with the added bonus of ocean views. Cook a meal and watch the sun set over the ocean every evening. There is plenty of storage with overhead cupboards, long benchtops, a dishwasher, electric oven and gas stove top.
There is room for everyone here, with the open plan living area opening out onto the paved alfresco area. Open the two sets of sliding glass doors to bring the outdoors in and appreciate that ocean breeze.
The reverse cycle air conditioning unit will help keep this area comfortable year round.
The theatre room has a projector, carpeted floors and French doors, a perfect space for those cosy movie nights in with the family.
Situated within one of Mandurah's most sought-after suburbs and only a short walk to Madora Bay Beach, this incredible family home features panoramic ocean views and won't last long.
