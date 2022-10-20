The City of Mandurah will explore options other than the Beach Patrol Service following the conclusion of its three-year trial.
In 2019, the City received State Government funding to partly fund the construction of a beach enclosure to safeguard swimmers from sharks, however it received approval to divert the funds to beach patrols instead.
This led to Surf Life Saving Western Australia winning the tender to provide beach patrol services at four local beaches - Pyramids Beach, San Remo Beach, Falcon Bay and Town Beach - for three consecutive years.
However, following the completion of the trial on June 30, a City report said it considered the patrols generated limited value and the funds could be allocated to initiatives that assist residents to make informed choices about beach safety.
The report, within the agenda for the City's October council meeting, said patrols at San Remo Beach were removed following the 2020/21 summer because of "low beach attendance" and patrol hours were diverted to the busier Falcon Bay and Town Beach.
During the three-year trial, Port Bouvard and Mandurah Surf Life Saving clubs actively participated in voluntary lifeguard activities on Sundays and some public holidays under an agreement with the City, whereby it provided an annual financial contribution to cover costs.
According to a SLSWA report of the 2021/22 summer beach trends, 51 percent of local beach attendees didn't even enter the water, leading to Town Beach and Falcon Bay being rated "least hazardous" beaches, while Pyramids Beach was rated "moderately hazardous".
The three-year trial cost $661,998, with the City covering $375,000 and the State government the remainder.
Meetings with the presidents of Port Bouvard Surf Life Saving Club and Mandurah Surf Life Saving Clubs in September found both clubs held similar views in how options for the future could be formed.
The report noted "entering the water in a natural beach environment brings inherent risks" and the data from the three-year trial suggested that risk was "relatively low".
"This was validated anecdotally after discussions with both local clubs," it said.
"The State Government has increased its Shark Mitigation Strategy since the beach patrol trial started, which enables the public to be more informed about safety, for example with shark deterrent rebates, apps, websites, BEN signs and more.
"There is a financial risk to the City (budget deficit) if there is an appetite to continue with patrols as per the pilot, but external funding is not secured."
Councillors will be asked to vote on discontinuing funding beach patrols and to instead support options to enhance beach patrols by building capacity of Port Bouvard Surf Life Saving Club and Mandurah Surf Life Saving Clubs.
