Mandurah's outreach program a 'game changer': Mayor

Mandurah's Assertive Outreach program a 'game changer': Mayor

Updated October 19 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:21am
Mayor Rhys Williams has described Mandurah's Assertive Outreach program as a potential 'game changer', with more than 30 people experiencing homelessness in Mandurah finding permanent homes in the first 12 months of the two-year trial program.

