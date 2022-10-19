Sunday October 2 saw parishioners and their pets gather together in the grounds of Christ's Church Anglican Church Mandurah to receive the Lords blessing.
The Blessing of the Animals is an annual event to both recognise the relationship between humans and their animal friends and also the patron saint of animals, St Francis of Assisi.
The pets and their owners gathered around in a large circle to take part in the ceremony.
The sermon focused not only on the celebration of all creatures but also on the need to care for animals.
"These animals are God's gift to creation and companionship and it is our responsibility to care for them," Father Ian Mabey said as he conducted the service.
Father Ian then made his way around the circle blessing each animal in turn.
Each animal blessed then received a certificate to commemorate the occasion.
