Christ's Church Anglican Church held their blessing of the animals service

Updated October 19 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:45am
Father Ian Mabey blessing Pedro the parrot and Bandit the dog with their owners John and Marion Geoghegan. Assisted by Lorain Joyce. Picture supplied.

Sunday October 2 saw parishioners and their pets gather together in the grounds of Christ's Church Anglican Church Mandurah to receive the Lords blessing.

