Exciting times for Peel tourism: Comment by Peel Development Commission

In July, the Peel Development Commission conducted a survey to engage with farmers and rural landholders in the region to understand the current state of agri-tourism and potential opportunities for new and enhanced agri-tourism offerings.
We had a positive response, with respondents demonstrating strong interest to expand agri-tourism in Peel, identifying some specific challenges areas and guidance needed to deliver new enticing products or services. In response to the feedback, we are pleased to share that the Commission has established a working group to design and deliver an agri-tourism workshop to address to the needs of aspiring agri-tourism operators in the Peel region. We will provide further updates on our channels as soon as they become available and we look forward to your continued participation in this initiative.
Staying with the theme of tourism, 'Walking on a Dream', WA's new global campaign which has been based on extensive research and, in my opinion, world-class strategic thinking, invites travellers to visit Western Australia and explore the attributes that "make WA a wondrous, dreamlike place", including the State's beautiful landscapes, natural environment, heritage, and Aboriginal tourism opportunities, all of which the Peel region has much to offer.
The updated westernaustralia.com website guides users to plan their dream itineraries within five key tourism regions. In the Peel, visitors are pointed to attractions in the greater Mandurah area and to the Peel wine region through Pinjarra, Waroona, Dwellingup, and Boddington. The campaign does an excellent job of showcasing WA to an international and interstate audience and appealing to those closer to home, with Mandurah and the Peel region touted as a top destination "within one hour of Perth".
With the opportunity of state-funded promotion to increase visitor numbers as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, what can we lean into in the Peel region, what's on offer, and what entrepreneurial opportunities are there for tourism operators? With 2022's state and national award wins, major annual events well underway, and a 'giant' new drawcard to the region, this is an excellent opportunity to return to a thriving tourism industry.
The Giants of Mandurah will soon bring visitors to secret locations throughout the Peel region to discover these phenomenal wooden creatures. The Waroona Show and SJ Food and Farm Fest will showcase Peel's agricultural offerings and community festivities, and we are thrilled to welcome back the much-loved Channel 7 Mandurah Crab Fest in March 2023.
For events to be held in Peel between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024, organisers should take note of state funding available through the 2023-24 Regional Events Scheme, open until October 18.
Finally, it's clear that we are already doing many things right. This year's WA Top Tourism Town awards saw Mandurah win gold in its category and Dwellingup win silver. At last month's national Australian Tourism Awards, the City of Mandurah won bronze in the Top Tourism Town Award category and local operator Salt and Bush Eco Tours was named Australia's Top Tour Guide.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
