Exciting times for Peel tourism: Comment by Peel Development Commission

We had a positive response, with respondents demonstrating strong interest to expand agri-tourism in Peel, identifying some specific challenges areas and guidance needed to deliver new enticing products or services. In response to the feedback, we are pleased to share that the Commission has established a working group to design and deliver an agri-tourism workshop to address to the needs of aspiring agri-tourism operators in the Peel region. We will provide further updates on our channels as soon as they become available and we look forward to your continued participation in this initiative.

