Exciting times for Peel tourism: Comment by Peel Development Commission

Updated October 26 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:14am
In July, the Peel Development Commission conducted a survey to engage with farmers and rural landholders in the region to understand the current state of agri-tourism and potential opportunities for new and enhanced agri-tourism offerings.

