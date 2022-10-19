A decisive response to mitigate saltmarsh mosquito numbers will again be essential over the coming year, with the City of Mandurah expecting another difficult season in controlling the airborne pests' numbers.
The City released its 2021/22 Mosquito Management Annual Report in the agenda for next Tuesday's council meeting, which highlights the challenges it faces, along with Peel Mosquito Management Group and Department of Health, in combating mosquito populations.
The report estimates saltmarsh mosquitoes have an extensive breeding habitat in fringing vegetation of the Peel Harvey Estuary and its tributaries, upwards of 600 hectares and with most of Mandurah's suburbs within flight distance.
It also said coastal suburbs that did not usually experience a high number of mosquitoes had reported an increase in abundance, resulting in more complaints to the City.
...coastal suburbs that did not usually experience a high number of mosquitoes had reported an increase in abundance.- City of Mandurah report
Ongoing tidal inundation of estuarine wetland breeding grounds was likely responsible for the population increase, as those areas provide saltmarsh mosquitoes with the ideal environmental conditions to maintain and intensify their reproduction cycles.
Twenty-four aerial larvicide treatments, covering 5,276.8ha, were undertaken between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 with more than 40,000kg of larvicides used at a cost of $387,552, making it the third largest area treated in the program's history.
While a forecasted third successive La Nina event could continue to provide ideal breeding conditions, the report did have some positive news, with a decline in the number of reported Ross River Virus and Barmah Forest Virus cases across the Peel region.
Ross River Virus cases peaked in January 2022, however the overall number of reported cases dropped in 2021/22 to 39 from 47 during the previous season, while no human cases of Barmah Forest Virus were reported for Mandurah with two cases reported for the Peel region during the same period.
The report recommends a budget of $367,924 to combat the pests in 2022/23, which includes more than $175,000 funding from the Department of Health, a $95,604 contribution from the City, $57,432 from the Shire of Murray and $22,062 from the City of Rockingham.
Councillors will be asked to vote on accepting the report and approve the budget for the 2022/23 mosquito season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.